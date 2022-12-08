Consumers Energy providing $7.25 million to help Michiganders with winter heating costs

As the temperatures drop, home heating, and energy costs rise. Consumers Energy is helping Michiganders stay warm this winter by not only providing energy-saving tips online but is providing $7.25 million to help Michiganders pay their heating bills.

Consumers Energy offers more than 100 tips online about reducing energy use and lowering home heating costs.

Three of the most cost-efficient and common solutions to keeping the home warm are sealings cracks around doors and windows, having your home heating system inspected by a professional, and using your ceiling fans to help keep warm air low.

Consumers Energy offers free in-home energy analyses where a team member can come to your home and help you learn more about how you can have a more energy-efficient home. The more energy efficient your home is, the less energy it will use, and the lower your energy bill will be.

Affordability looks different for everyone. If folks are having trouble with their heating bills, assistance is out there and available. Consumers Energy is prepared to help customers stay warm while keeping energy bills affordable.

Learn more ways to stay energy efficient by visiting ConsumersEnergy.com/ColdWeather or calling 1-800-477-5050.

This segment is sponsored by Consumers Energy