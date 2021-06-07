Consumers Energy program will help businesses transition to electric vehicles

MICHIGAN — Consumers Energy announced on Monday a new program designed to help businesses across the state transition to carbon-free EVs.

The utility company’s new PowerMIFleet program will offer businesses, governments and school systems expertise, consultation services and $3 million in rebates for charging locations throughout the state, a news release said.

“Michigan was the birthplace of the American auto industry,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president for customer experience. “Now, we are the center of the industry’s clean energy revolution. With PowerMIFleet, we at Consumers Energy are taking our success with EVs to the next level, making it easier for other businesses to join us on this Clean Energy journey.”

The energy provider plans to help power 200 fast charging locations – and more than 2,000 chargers at homes and businesses – over the next three years in Michigan through all of Consumers Energy’s vehicle programs.

In addition, Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal, eliminating energy waste and adding more renewable energy sources.