Consumers Energy on track to finish 2,000 improvement projects in 2022

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy says it will have 2,000 improvement projects completed by 2023.

The energy service provider says they hope these projects will bolster the power grid in away that will reduce the number of power outages in the state.

“Our No. 1 job is to keep the lights on for our customers,” says Vice President of Electric Operations Chris Laird. “The work we’re doing takes a significant step to help ensure we deliver reliable energy 24/7. Consumers Energy will remain focused on improving our system every year to meet our goal of having fewer and shorter power outages for our customers.”

We’re told Consumers Energy achieved the following since the start of 2022:

Cleared away branches from 7,100 miles of power lines.

Swapped out 10,000 power poles with poles made of stronger material resistant to strong winds.

Upgraded 100 substations.

Incorporated smart technology that reduces the rate and duration of power outages.

Consumers Energy tells us these projects are part of a five-year plan designed to address the power grid’s reliability in the face of intensifying weather events caused by climate change.

