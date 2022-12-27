Congressman Huizenga delivers closing remarks before move to 4th district

WASHINGTON — Congressman Bill Huizenga released a statement ahead of his move to represent Michigan’s newly mapped 4th district beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Huizenga states it was an “honor and privilege” to have served the 2nd district over the last decade.

His full statement reads:

"As the 117th Congress comes to a close, I rise today to say it has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve Michiganders across Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Lake, Mason, and Allegan counties in the current 2nd District.



"West Michigan is blessed to have beautiful beaches, world class manufacturing, and an incredible variety of top-notch agricultural produce. But what makes places like Muskegon, Grand Haven, Ludington, Pentwater, Fremont, Baldwin, and Grandville so special are the people that call these communities home.



"It’s embracing servant leadership, it’s emphasizing the value of hard work, and it’s fostering the drive to go the extra mile that makes West Michigan such a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family.



"As I say goodbye to the current Second District, I will never forget the residents who have called the Second Congressional District home over the past 10 years or the memories we have shared.



"Please know I will continue to be a champion for you and for Michigan.



"It has been an honor and a blessing to be your voice in Washington."

Watch Huizenga’s closing remarks, which were delivered on the House floor on Friday:

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek are among the new cities Huizenga will represent after the state's redistricting in 2020.

