Comstock Park man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check

WEXFORD COUNTY, MI — A Comstock Park man was arrested on Thursday after trying to cash a fraudulent check. He is 25-year-old Nathaniel Wayne Street.

According to Michigan State Police, a trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post was called to the 4Front Credit Union in Haring Township about someone attempting to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $4,915.80.

When the trooper arrived, Street was in the lobby of the credit union. When the trooper asked Street how he got to the credit union, he said that he walked from his residence. The trooper then asked him where his house was, but Street claimed that he couldn’t remember.

Street then told the trooper that he was dropped off at the credit union, and that he was unsure where the individuals who brought him were. He also said that he was recruited by two men who were driving a silver Kia with a Florida registration plate. Street had previous success at cashing several checks in the Petoskey area. He was provided $700 for the checks cashed by the men who recruited him. Street said that he was just trying to make some easy money.

Street was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail. He was arraigned on Friday, December 16 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count Uttering and Publishing. He was then given a PR bond.

Street’s next scheduled court appearance is on January 3 at 2 p.m. He is currently being investigated for similar incidents in Charlevoix, Boyne City, Ellsworth, and East Jordan.

