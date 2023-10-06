'Cobra Kai' and 'Blue Beetle' star Xolo Maridueña will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Motor City Comic Con has announced that actor Xolo Maridueña will be a guest at the upcoming event, which will be held November 10-12 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Maridueña will be at Motor City Comic Con on all three days. A photo op will be available to purchase for $70, and a selfie will be available for $50. An autograph will also be available for $50. An autograph and selfie combo will be available to purchase for $80.

Maridueña is well-known for playing Miguel Diaz in the television series Cobra Kai. The series premiered on YouTube Red in 2018, before moving to YouTube Premium for Season 2, and later moving to Netflix starting with Season 3. Cobra Kai is a continuation of The Karate Kid film series, and features Ralph Macchio reprising his role as Daniel LaRusso. William Zabka also reprises his role as Johnny Lawrence in the series. Cobra Kai is set to conclude with its upcoming sixth and final season.

In addition to Maridueña, both Macchio and Zabka will also be at Motor City Comic Con on all three days. A duo photo op with Maridueña and one of his Cobra Kai co-stars will be available for $150. A photo op with the entire trio will be available for $220.

Warner Bros. Pictures via AP This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from the film "Blue Beetle."

Maridueña also starred in this summer’s DC Extended Universe film Blue Beetle, which was directed by Ángel Manuel Soto. In the film, Maridueña played Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate who moved back home to Palmera City. After going to Kord Industries for a potential job opportunity, Jamie is given a box containing a scarab (voiced by Becky G), an ancient alien artifact. The scarab then bonds with Jamie, creating a powerful suit for him. Kord Industries CEO Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) then goes after Jamie and his family to get the scarab back.

Although the DCEU is set to conclude with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared that Maridueña will reprise the role in the upcoming rebooted DC Universe.

Maridueña’s other work includes Peacock’s Cleopatra in Space and NBC’s Parenthood.

Motor City Comic Con will be held November 10-12. Tickets are available to purchase on the event’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube