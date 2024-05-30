Watch Now
Coast Guard rescues man moments before boat sinks into Lake Michigan

Coast Guard Rescue.jpg
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan
An image from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter shows a U.S. Coast Guard ship nearing a sinking boat with a man grasping onto the railing.
Coast Guard Rescue.jpg
Posted at 11:12 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 11:12:44-04

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man boating Lake Michigan on Memorial Day was facing the possibility of going into the water as his ship sunk below the waves before a "daring" rescue effort brought him to safety.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan says it received a call for help from a man sailing on Lake Michigan on Monday, saying his ship was going down. Crews from the Coast Guard's Grand Haven station and a helicopter from Traverse City responded.

The Coast Guard vessel made it to the sinking sail boat just in time. The man was found clinging to a railing at the aft of the ship. The bow of the ship, up to the main sail, was already under the water. The man was pulled aboard the Coast Guard ship moments before the rest of his boat slipped below the waves.

The reported depth of Lake Michigan where the ship sank is 300 feet.

