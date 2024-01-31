CMU president to resign at the end of the year

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — The president of Central Michigan University (CMU) announced he will resign at the end of the year.

President Robert O. Davies’s last day will be Dec. 31, according to a CMU spokesperson. “Personal and professional reasons” are cited as motivations for his upcoming departure.

“The work we have done together fills me with pride, and we have a great deal of work remaining ahead of us,” says Davies. “I look forward to our continued partnership over the next 11 months. Please be assured that I will remain an active, engaged and enthusiastic proponent of this work in my final year as president.”

CMU says much was accomplished under President Davies’s leadership, including a monumental grant totaling $26.3 million for fiscal year 2021–22 and $20 million for the following year; a growth in online programs and student enrollment; and ranking among one of the U.S. News & World Report’s best colleges and graduate schools in the nation.

“The Board thanks Dr. Davies for nearly six years of service to CMU and for his willingness to continue leading this institution this year,” says Chair Todd Regis, who accepted Davies’s resignation. “He is committed to executing the new strategic plan approved by the Board of Trustees.”

We’re told the search for the university’s 16th president will begin soon.

