'Click it or Ticket' campaign begins next week

MICHIGAN — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Office of Highway Safety and Planning in the statewide “Click it or Ticket” campaign starting next week.

It begins May 17 and runs through June 6, according to a news release Monday.

During the campaign, deputies will focus on lack of seat belt use, improper wearing of seat belts and child restraint violations.

Deputies will also focus on any motor vehicle violations that can cause serious injury and fatal crashes, including speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.

“Seat belts have proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Yet, many still don’t buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youth who, in turn, will think it is safe to not buckle up.”