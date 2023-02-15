Churches hold vigils for mourning East Lansing community

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — The East Lansing community is coming together following Monday's deadly shooting on Michigan State University's campus.

Area churches hosted memorial and vigils on Tuesday, giving students, faculty and locals the chance to grieve together.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, University Seventh-Day Adventist Church in East Lansing hosted a vigil. Counselors were also on hand to help those that were grieving.

#HAPPENINGNOW: A vigil is being held at University Seventh-Day Adventist Church for victims of the MSU shooting. Counselors are also inside to help those who are grieving.



We’re being respectful of the situation and talking to those who are willing as they come out @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/nSLvKhFukJ — Jamie Sherrod (@JamieSherrodTV) February 14, 2023

At 7 p.m., Eastminster Presbyterian Church East Lansing also invited the community to a service of prayer and light. The Church says it was meant to "grieve the lives we’ve lost and the collective trauma we’ve endured in the MSU and East Lansing community."

More vigils are expected Wednesday.

A Vigil at The Rock on MSU's campus is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

In Ann Arbor, University of Michigan students are also invited to a vigil on the Diag. That's happening Wednesday at 7 p.m.

