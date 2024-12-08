Children hurt, driver killed in Coloma Twp train crash

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A train crashed into a vehicle Saturday night, taking the life of the driver and sending 3 children to the hospital.

Coloma Township Police were called to the crossing on Clements Ct, north of E Logan St just after 7 p.m., finding the driver already passed away.

The children are said to be in stable condition as of a social media post made by the department on Sunday morning.

No names have been released and a cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube