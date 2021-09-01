Cherry butter, biscuit treats recalled due to undeclared milk

MICHIGAN — Two products have been recalled due to undeclared milk allergens, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Rocky Top Farms has recalled all lots of its cherry butter, the FDA tells us. The affected products reportedly come in clear 10 oz jars.

Those with questions regarding the recall are asked to call Rocky Top Farms at 1-231-350-0985.

The FDA adds KBF Inc. has recalled its line of Banoful Top Orange Biscuit treats, which were sold in 8.11 oz packages marked with an expiration date of June 14, 2022 and a UPC code reading 8-941114-001427. The code MFG 15.06.2020 is marked on the top of the package, the FDA says.

Consumers are asked to call 1-646-714-4062 if they have questions about this recall.

We’re told no illnesses were reported in connection to either recall.

The FDA says those who purchased either of the recalled products are asked to return them where they were purchased for a full refund.

