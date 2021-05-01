Watch
Car crashes into tree in Cass County

Posted at 3:35 AM, May 01, 2021
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's Department are investigating after a car ran off the road into a tree.

The crash happened on Huntly Road near the intersection of Greenfield Avenue in Howard Township.

The driver was a 28-year-old from North Dakota. He was headed east on Huntly when he went off the road, hit a sign, then collided into a tree. The driver was transferred to the hospital.

Officials say drugs and alcohol are not a factor in this crash, and that the driver was wearing his seat-belt.

