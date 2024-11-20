Canadian arrested near Benton Harbor after $1.5M cocaine discovery

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A 22-year-old Canadian man traveling through southwest Michigan will be staying at the Berrien County Jail for the time being, say Deputies there, after being found with 123lbs of cocaine.

Sukhraj Singh was arrested after Berrien County Deputies got tips about a Freightliner tractor-trailer transporting narcotics along I-94.

Berrien County Sheriff's Office

They stopped the truck as it headed east near the junction with I-196 and US-31, finding 50 Kilograms of cocaine during their search—an approximate value of $1.5 million.

Berrien County Deputies were assisted by Berrien County Centralized dispatch and Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team.

