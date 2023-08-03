Business expansions in Branch, Mecosta counties to add 130 jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced a pair of business expansions Thursday, adding a total of 130 jobs to Branch and Mecosta counties.

The expansions will be supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“Our economic development efforts have helped us bring manufacturing jobs home and created opportunities for Michiganders in every corner of our state,” says Governor Whitmer. “Let’s keep working together to win projects that bring good-paying, high-skill jobs home so everyone, in any community, can ‘make it’ in Michigan. Together, we will continue sending a clear message that Michigan is open for business.”

We’re told Indiana-based Madsen Steel Wire Products — which produces wire products and metallic parts for a variety of industries — will occupy a vacant 100,000-square-foot building in Bronson. The purchase of a nearby seven-acre lot is also under consideration for subsequent expansion.

That project is estimated create 70 jobs and $6.9 million in capital investment.

“Michigan has been an outstanding partner in growing USA Manufacturing by reinvesting in the local community. Madsen Steel Wire Products is excited to expand its manufacturing floor space [by] 100,000 square feet to handle our fast growth,” says Madsen Steel President Drew Greenblatt. “Bronson is an ideal community to raise a family and grow a business. We are enthusiastic about hiring local new teammates so we can build in Michigan and export our wire racks and grates and point of purchase display products all over the world.”

Big Rapids Products is a metal-stamping company with 301 Michigan workers currently employed. State officials say the company will add a new facility along with 60 new jobs and $3 million in investment.

“Big Rapids Products wants to thank the MEDC for their support for the state and local incentive packages,” says Big Rapids Products President John J. Chaput. “Big Rapids Products is very excited for the continuous growth at our Michigan facilities.”

