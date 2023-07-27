Governor Whitmer announces Hudsonville business expansion, 21 new jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Fabric Building Covers in Hudsonville is expanding thanks to the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The Canada-based company will add 21 new jobs to its workforce, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

We’re told the expansion, supported by a $117,600 Micro Michigan Business Development Program grant, is estimated to yield $1.5 million in capital investment.

“Fabric Building Covers USA is driving $1.5 million of investment and creating 21 good jobs in West Michigan, underscoring our leadership in advanced manufacturing and future mobility and builds on our economic momentum,” says Governor Whitmer. “Michigan was chosen for this expansion because of our talented workforce and strength in advanced manufacturing. We’re pleased to welcome Fabric Building Covers to Michigan, and look forward to working with the company as it continues to grow here and add jobs for Michiganders. Together, we can continue to send a clear message that everyone is welcome to make it in Michigan.”

Fabric Building Covers produces steel buildings in addition to fabric covers and other materials.

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says the expansion will add equipment to boost fabric production. Future expansions may occur to facilitate increased production of steel buildings.

“We are very pleased we are in a position to expand our presence in Michigan and contribute to the local economy,” says John MacDonald, president. “Our new facility will allow us to create more jobs and support the growth of the manufacturing sector in the state, expediting our production timelines in the USA. We would like to thank the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and their local partners for their support in this exciting initiative.”

Those interested in beginning their careers at Fabric Building Covers may visit the company’s website.

