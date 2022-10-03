Buddy's Pizza celebrates National Pizza Month with all-corner pizza

DETROIT — Buddy’s Pizza is fulfilling the wish of pizza lovers everywhere: corner pieces on every slice!

The pizza chain says its new eight-square Detroit-style pizza is available temporarily at all of its restaurants.

We’re told each pie starts at $22.99, plus $2 for each additional topping.

"Buddy's Pizza is Michigan's neighborhood pizzeria, so we always consider our loyal customers when creating new menu items," says Chief Brand Officer Wes Pikula. "Our guests have passionately professed their love for the corner slices since the start of Buddy’s. We’re excited to add the All-Corner 8-square to our menu, bringing peace to our pizza lovers and hopefully defusing a few family spats over who gets the corner piece!”

Buddy’s opened its first location in Detroit 76 years ago, where it created the first Detroit-style pizza.

