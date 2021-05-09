Brighton-area ice rink loses appeal over tax status, mission

(AP) — This courtroom shot clanged off the post.

The Livingston County Hockey Association argues that it deserves a property tax exemption at its rink, near Brighton. The nonprofit group claims it “lessens the burdens of government” by improving the health of hockey players and ice skaters. But the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a decision in favor of Genoa Township.

The hockey association likened itself to Chelsea Health and Wellness Foundation, which operates the Dexter Wellness Center in Dexter and won a tax case in 2017.

The appeals court says that giving “discounted or free ice time" doesn't make the group a charitable institution.