Bovine tuberculosis detected in Cheboygan County

LANSING, Mich. — One case of bovine tuberculosis has been confirmed in Cheboygan County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development.

We’re told the case was detected during regular testing and that it marks the 81st cattle herd in the state with reported bovine TB cases since 1998.

“An epidemiologic investigation has been started to rule out the possibility of additional cases stemming from the affected herd,” says Nora Wineland, DVM. “A key part of this investigation will be whole genome sequencing, a comprehensive analysis of DNA from the TB bacteria found within this sample. This analysis will help to determine the source of the infection.”

Wineland adds that it may take three months for test results to come back.

MDARD says bovine TB is a bacterial disease that has the potential to infect all mammals, humans included. They add it is more prevalent in areas around northeastern lower Michigan and that it can be transmitted between cattle as well as deer.

Click here to read more about the disease.

