Bodies of missing kayakers recovered along coast of Lake Superior

(WXYZ) — The United States Coast Guard has recovered the bodies of two kayakers who were reported missing on September 16.

The National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies concluded their search and rescue operations Friday when the victims' bodies were recovered along the coast of Lake Superior.

At the time of the initial call, Lake Superior was experiencing gale-force gusts of up to 35 knots and waves building to 3-5 feet, occasionally to 7 feet.

The severe weather was contributing factor that led to this unfortunate outcome.

The victims have been identified as Kimberly Aiello of Troy, Michigan, and David Delegato of Shelby Township, Michigan.

“I would like to thank all our agency partners that assisted us with the large and sustained emergency response in the face of severe overnight weather. Specifically, the United States Coast Guard aviation and water-borne assets who worked tirelessly to complete their mission in support of the National Park Service. Thank you.” Chief Ranger Joe Hughes said.