Boat engine stolen in Sherwood

Posted at 9:59 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 21:59:09-04

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are searching for a boat engine.

MSP troopers are investigating the larceny of a boat engine from a home in Sherwood Township on Union Lake on Aug. 7,2021.

Information gathered by MSP pins the larceny as occurring on Aug. 7, 2021, during the middle of the night.

Authorities believe the larceny of the silver 2005 Honda 4 stroke engine in the middle of the night.

Those with information relating to the stolen boat engine are urged to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

