BISSELL Pet Foundation's biggest adoption event coming to a shelter near you May 5-9

WEST MICHIGAN — If you are looking to add a new furry friend to your family, the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s (BPF) upcoming Empty the Shelters event is for you.

The Empty the Shelters adoption event happening May 5-9 will feature reduced adoption fees of $25 or less at 200 shelters and rescues across 36 states.

It’s expected to be BPF’s largest adoption event yet, with 42 organizations participating in Michigan.

BPF says it will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that start as fosters during May 5-9 and are finalized up to one week after the Empty the Shelters event.

The nonprofit’s mission is to find every pet a loving home, and in 2020 BPF found homes for 18,3359 pets. Since the Empty the Shelters program started back in 2016, BPF says it has helped find homes for 49,360 pets.

“The national Empty the Shelters event in May will be our largest yet, and as a small foundation, we are incredibly proud to see the growth of this program as we continue to expand its impact,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters not only helps our shelter partners free up space in their facilities, but it places pets in permanent homes. It’s a win-win for everyone involved…our partners, ETS adopters, and most importantly, the pets.”

BPF asks that you do your research prior to the event since many of the organizations participating are operating with restrictions due to COVID-19.

You can find a full list of participating shelters and rescues in Michigan on the BPF website.

