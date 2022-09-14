Bird flu still impacting Michigan ahead of migration season

LANSING, Mich. — Bird owners in Michigan are advised to keep vigilant as bird flu continues to impact the state.

The state of Michigan says the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected among a non-commercial flock in Ingham County.

“Even though Michigan has not had a case of HPAI in domestic birds since May, the disease was regularly being found in the state’s wildlife, indicating the virus is still present in the environment,” says State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “As wild birds migrate and spread the virus this fall, it is vital for bird owners to take every step they can to protect their birds from being exposed to wild birds.”

Potter Park Zoo posted to social media Wednesday saying it has removed some of its birds from public view as a precaution.

The state advises bird owners to take the following actions to prevent the spread of bird flu:

Take domestic birds inside or make sure they are enclosed outside to ward off contact with wild birds.

Wash up before and after touching birds, and when traversing between coops.

Disinfect footwear and other equipment between coops.

Don’t share tools and equipment between pens or farms.

Toss out equipment that can’t be thoroughly cleaned between uses.

Have birds drink from well or municipal water.

Secure poultry feed from access to rodents and wild birds.

Symptoms of bird flu include a notable decrease in water intake, an uptick in illnesses among flocks, and a reduction in egg production, according to the state of Michigan.

Report suspected cases of bird flu to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) at 800-292-3939 for domestic birds (or 517-373-0440 after hours).

For wild birds, notify the Michigan Department of Natural Resources through their app or by calling 517-336-5030.

