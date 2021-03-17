Bipartisan bill to protect emergency responders from PFAS advances in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Legislation to protect communities and emergency responders from PFAS has advanced in the Senate, according to the United States Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs.

We’re told the HSGAC approved the legislation in a unanimous vote.

The Protecting Firefighters from Adverse Substances Act is said to guide federal agencies to establish practices, programs and training to limit exposure to PFAS. We’re told the bill would also necessitate guidance on foams and PPE that are free of PFAS.

“Our brave firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities in Michigan and across the nation,” says Sen. Gary Peters. “We owe it to them to ensure that they will be safe from exposure to toxic and dangerous chemicals when they are on the job.”

