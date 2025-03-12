Bills to improve student safety, mental health introduced in state House

LANSING, Mich. — Several plans to improve student safety and mental health were introduced Wednesday in the Michigan House of Representatives.

HB 4225, introduced by Rep. Donni Steele (R–Orion Township), would expand OK2SAY by including the student safety line’s telephone number and other information on student IDs.

Steele’s office says the bill would also forward tips to law enforcement and school safety personnel.

“The safety of our children is paramount,” says Representative Steele. “By putting the OK2SAY tipline on student ID cards, kids will have a more immediate resource if they need to file a report. If they feel they’re in danger or there’s something they need to report, I want them to be able to call it in at any time and in any place.”

Students, parents, school employees and concerned residents may submit tips to OK2SAY online, by calling 855-565-2729, or by sending a text message to 652729.

Meanwhile, Rep. Parker Fairbairn (R–Harbor Springs) introduced bipartisan legislation that would boost mental health and security protocols.

If HB 4227 is signed into law, at least two district staff personnel would be required to plan and coordinate strategies benefiting students’ safety and mental health, according to Fairbairn’s office. They would also facilitate communication between district and state officials.

“Every school district should have someone whose job it is to focus on the weak points in the district,” says Representative Fairbairn. “Those weak points may be oversights in safety precautions or a lack of mental health services or planning. Regardless of the problems, we need to equip our schools with the people and tools they need to enhance every aspect of their school safety and mental health planning. We’re going to give every school an expert whose only job will be keeping our kids safe.”

We’re told other bills would require schools to go over and update safety protocols every three years. All security professionals, resource officers and staff members would have to undergo training on safety and mental health procedures. Safety drills would also be required.

