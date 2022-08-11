Biker hospitalized after crash

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Elkhart is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us it happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Sean Neff was riding along M-205 when he tried to pass a car on the left as the driver attempted a left turn onto Sandstone Drive.

We're told Neff was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, though his condition was not released.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and there were no reported injuries for the driver of the other vehicle.