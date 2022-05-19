Big Rapids, Hart communities win Consumers Energy competition to fund projects

JACKSON, Mich. — Two West Michigan communities are winners in Consumers Energy Foundation’s 2022 Put Your Town on the Map contest.

The energy provider says Big Rapids won first place with a prize of $25,000 toward a modern skate park. The city of Hart won third place, receiving $10,000 to “put the art in Hart.”

We’re told Big Rapids’ skate park will feature artwork residents can skate on with a graffiti wall and more.

The Hart Project aims to establish “a large art event” in addition to the installation of 25 new murals before 2025, as well as a 20-foot-tall sculpture of a tin man carrying a large heart in the downtown area, according to Consumers Energy.

“Consumers Energy recognizes that Michigan’s small and rural towns may not have the same access as larger cities to resources to support projects in their communities,” says Consumers Energy Foundation President Brandon Hofmeister. “These winning projects will help transform and grow their communities, and we look forward to celebrating with them once the projects are complete.”

The energy provider describes the Put Your Town on the Map contest as a way to reward pitches for developments in Michigan’s small towns with populations of 10,000 or fewer.

"We are so grateful to be receiving this funding from the Consumers Energy Foundation Pitch Competition because it allows us to move ahead with phase one developments for the skate park,” says Big Rapids Big Rapids Community Economic Development Specialist Jessie Black. “As a newly designated Pure Michigan Trail Town, adding a cutting edge skate park along the city’s Riverwalk trail is great for the local skaters/BMXers and other outdoor enthusiasts coming to visit."

