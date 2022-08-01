Berrien County Health Department hosting 'Back to School Bash' events on August 1 and August 3

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Berrien County Health Department has announced that it will be hosting two “Back to School Bash” events. The events will feature health care services to help prepare kids for the school year.

The first event will be held on Monday, August 1 at the Health Department’s Benton Harbor Office from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The second one will be held on Wednesday, August 3 at the Berrien County Health Department’s Niles office from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The health services provided include immunizations, blood lead screenings, hearing screenings, and vision screenings. There will also be information about local resources including the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), parenting classes, and health insurance assistance.

The event will also have multiple activities for kids. They include seed planting and face planting. Kids will also be able to meet the Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man.

“We know going back to school can be especially busy for families as they prepare for the upcoming year,” said Health Officer Guy Miller. “By offering services and resources at one convenient event, we hope to make it easier for families to check some things off their to-do list while helping kids prepare for a healthy academic year.”

More information on the events can be found on the Berrien County Health Department's website.

