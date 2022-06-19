Benton Township Police investigating shooting that killed 1 and injured 2

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Benton Township Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday in Ogden and Willow Creek Drive.

According to the Benton Township Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Officers were dispatched after a report of an individual who had been shot. When they arrived at the scene, officers located two females who had been shot. They were then taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland.

One of the females, a 28-year-old, died at the hospital. The other female, a 33-year-old, was airlifted to Bronson in Kalamazoo. A third victim, a 27-year-old male, later arrived at the hospital with a gun shot wound to his toe.

Investigators were told that there had been a large party that was being held near the location of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or may have been at the party is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (269)-925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574)-288-STOP.

