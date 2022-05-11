Benton Harbor's Union Park will complete renovations on May 12

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor has announced that there will be several improvements coming to the city’s Union Park. The improvements were made possible after a $500,000 contribution from the Whirlpool Corporation.

Whirlpool employee volunteers will work on completing the park’s updates as part of the company’s “Day of Impact” on Thursday, May 12. A community celebration will also be held after renovations are completed. Work on updating the park began in Summer 2021, with the goal to have it finished this year. The improvements will include:



Updated and leveled baseball fields

New field fences

Refreshed and new dugouts

New playground equipment

A refreshed pavilion and press box

Repaved, refreshed, and expanded basketball courts

New park lights

“It’s been great to see this important initiative come to life in collaboration with the City of Benton Harbor,” said Marc Bitzer, Whirlpool Corporation Chairman and CEO. “Our volunteers are ready to roll up their sleeves and complete the work, especially for the youth in our community, and help deliver a lasting and positive impact in our local headquarters community.”

“We are pleased to work with Whirlpool to make the planned improvements on the park for this year, and look forward to the active employee volunteerism and engagement with residents for this initiative as we all come together in the spirit of community,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

A ribbon cutting ceremony showing the park’s improvements will be held on Thursday, May 12 from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube