Benton Harbor Farmers Market announces opening date for 2022 season

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Farmers Market will be opening for the season on Wednesday, June 22. This year’s season will run through September 14.

The market will be open on every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park. It will offer fresh fruits, vegetables, and artisan crafts. The market will also host community booths. Special events and programming will also be at the market throughout the season. They will include nutrition education, exercise classes, story time, and lead filter distribution.

The market also supports a variety of food assistance programs including SNAP benefits, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC, Senior Project FRESH, and Spectrum Health Lakeland Prescription for Health.

“The mission of the Benton Harbor Farmers Market is to provide fresh, affordable produce to community members,” said Acting Health Officer for the Berrien County Health Department Guy Miller. “The market helps build relationships between residents and local farmers, while also connecting them with community resources to help improve health.”

The Benton Harbor Farmers Market 2022 season will begin on Wednesday, June 22. More information on the market can be found on its website.

