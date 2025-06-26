Beer City Boost: New state campaign launches highlighting Michigan's craft beverage scene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan is launching a new brand and advertising campaign to promote the state's growing craft beverage industry.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) along with the Michigan Craft Beverage Council (MCBC) launched "Michigan Crafted" this week.

The initiative aims to solidify Michigan's reputation as a destination for craft beverage enthusiasts nationwide.

"You can not talk about tourism in the state of Michigan without talking about these businesses," said Jenelle Jagmin, MCBC Director.

According to a report from the MCBC the Michigan's craft beverage scene continues to expand with local brands generating $7.3 billion in 2024. In Grand Rapids, the co-founder of Long Road Distillers, John O'Connor says visitors come from across the state and the country to experience their offerings.

"Craft beverage tourism has been huge for us. You know with Grand Rapids being Beer City that kind of set the table for people making a special trip to here just to drink beer or head up to northwest Michigan to enjoy the wine scene," O'Connor explained.

The new Michigan Crafted campaign will function similarly to the well-known Pure Michigan campaign, utilizing social media, advertising and special events to build recognition.

"It really is to build awareness. We do know that Michigan already has a fantastic reputation for creating craft beverages, but there is always room for growth," said Jagmin.

Visitors to Michigan breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries will soon see the Michigan Crafted label displayed prominently.

"When you start to go to [these places] you're going to start to see that Michigan Crafted label right on the front door greeting you letting you know that this business is made in Michigan," said Jagmin.

O'Connor credits the state's agricultural resources for Michigan's success in the craft beverage industry.

"The quality of product that you can produce in Michigan given our fresh water and the supply of agriculture is really made us a place unique unlike any other," said O'Connor.

The Michigan Crafted initiative has just launched and plans to expand its advertising nationwide next year.

"We just want to continue to make sure that people are supporting local business and visitors to Michigan," said Jagmin.

