Bay County mosquitos test positive for EEE, 1st of 2023

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department is alerting Michiganders after Bay County mosquitos tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says no humans or animals have tested positive for EEE but it is important to protect against mosquito bites and resulting infections.

We’re told those under 15 and over 50 are at greater risk of contracting severe illness due to EEE.

“This testing information confirms the virus is here in mosquitos in Michigan,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill.”

Onset symptoms of EEE include sudden fever, chills, and aching joints, according to MDHHS. Severe illness can manifest as disorientation, headaches, tremors, paralysis and seizures. Contact your doctor if you experience symptoms.

Health officials advise state residents to do the following to prevent EEE and other mosquito-borne illnesses:



Use bug repellents with DEET or other products approved by the EPA.

Wear long sleeves, long pants and light-colored clothing outdoors.

Ensure all door and window screens aren’t torn.

Dump out all standing water around the home at least once every week.

Horse owners are advised equines have a 90% mortality rate with EEE. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) urges owners to take the following actions to protect their horses:

Ask the veterinarian about EEE vaccines.

Keep livestock inside barns and under fans during daylight hours.

Apply species-approved bug repellent.

Reach out to a veterinarian if animals become ill.

We’re told three horses died of EEE last year, one of them in St. Joseph County.

MDHHS adds a Saginaw County mosquito pool contained detectable traces of the Jamestown Canyon virus.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

