Battle Creek Police Department temporarily closing in an effort to slow spread of COVID-19

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department announced they will be closed temporarily from Jan. 27, 2022 to March 1, 2022.

While buildings will be open, a lot of people will be working remotely and the following changes will be temporarily put in place: the Police Department building will be completely closed to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays including records services, fingerprinting will not be available until March 1 and the Police Department Tuesday/Thursday closure starts tomorrow, Jan. 27.

On top of the temporary changes, public meetings that do not have immediate business, or that have business that can wait a month will be canceled. Public meetings that must happen will be in the Commission Chambers for attendees to space out.

More information can be found on the Battle Creek website.