Battle Creek man charged with murdering significant other in Bedford Township

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man accused of killing his significant other in Bedford Township has been arraigned on charges of open murder and felony firearm.

Gary Vogt, 58, was officially charged with one count of open murder and one count of felony firearms on Wednesday.

On Jan. 18, 2022, Battle Creek Police arrested Vogt after responding to a call from him claiming his significant other was shot.

Upon arrival to the home located on N. Gardner Avenue around 12:31 a.m., authorities found a 62-year-old woman dead and a gun.

Vogt was taken into custody.

Court documents show Vogt was denied bond and his preliminary examination is scheduled for February 4, 2022.