Man accused of murdering significant other in Bedford Township

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in custody, accused of murdering his significant other in Bedford Township.

Battle Creek police responded to a home on N. Gardner Avenue around 12:31 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call from a man who said his significant other had been shot.

When police arrived, they say they made contact with the 58-year-old man and found a 62-year-old woman dead at the home. A gun was also found at the scene.

Police arrested the man on an open murder charge.

His name is being withheld pending his arraignment.