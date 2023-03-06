Batgirl and Harley Quinn voice actress Tara Strong will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Motor City Comic Con has announced that voice actress Tara Strong will be a guest at the upcoming event. It will be held May 19-21 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Strong will be at the event on all three days. An autograph from her can be purchased for $60. A photo op will also be available for $70.

One of Strong’s most well-known roles is as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon in The New Batman Adventures, which aired on Kids’ WB from 1997-1999. The series was a follow-up to Batman: The Animated Series, and also starred Kevin Conroy as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Matthew Valencia as Robin/Tim Drake, Loren Lester as Nightwing/Dick Grayson, and Mark Hamill as the Joker. The 1998 episode “Girls’ Night Out” featured Batgirl teaming-up with Supergirl (Nicholle Tom) from Superman: The Animated Series to stop Poison Ivy (Diane Pershing) and Harley Quinn (Arleen Sorkin). Strong reprised the role in the animated films Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000) and Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman.

Strong later voiced a different version of Barbara Gordon in the animated series Beware the Batman, which aired on Cartoon Network from 2013-2014. She also voiced Batgirl again in the 2016 animated film Batman: The Killing Joke. The film was directed by Sam Liu, and also starred Conroy as Batman and Hamill as the Joker.

Strong is also well-known for voicing Harley Quinn. She began playing the character in the 2011 video game Batman: Arkham City, which also featured Conroy as Batman and Hamill as the Joker. She later reprised the role in the 2015 sequel Batman: Arkham Knight. Strong also voiced the character in the animated series Justice League Action, as well as the animated films Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (2018), Batman Ninja (2018), and Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019). She also voiced a live action cameo appearance of Harley in a 2014 episode of The CW’s Arrow.

Strong’s other work in adaptations of DC Comics include Raven in Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!, Vicky Vale in the 2005 animated film The Batman vs. Dracula, and Terra/Tara Markov in Young Justice.

For Marvel, Strong voiced the character Miss Minutes in the Disney+ series Loki, which is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She also voiced Mary Jane Watson in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, which aired on Disney XD from 2012-2017.

Strong voiced Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls, which aired on Cartoon Network from 1998-2005. She later reprised the role in The Powerpuff Girls Movie, which was released in 2002. Strong also voiced Ben Tennyson in Ben 10, which aired on Cartoon Network from 2005-2008. She later reprised the role in a reboot series, which aired from 2016-2020.

In the Nickelodeon’s Rugrats, Strong voiced Dil Pickles, who was first introduced in the 1998 film The Rugrats Movie. She later reprised the role in the films Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000) and Rugrats Go Wild (2003). Strong also voiced an older Dil Pickles in the follow-up series All Grown Up!, which aired from 2003-2008. She also voiced Timmy Turner in The Fairly OddParents, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2001-2017.

Strong starred in Disney’s 2000 animated film The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea. In the film, she played Melody, the daughter of Ariel (Jodi Benson) and Eric (Rob Paulsen).

In My Little Pony: Pony Life, Strong voiced Twilight Sparkle. The series ran from 2020-2021 on Discovery Family.

Strong will be at Motor City Comic Con May 19-21. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

