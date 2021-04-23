Watch
Bar can be sued for attack on Black man, Michigan court says

Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 23, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — A northern Michigan bar can be sued by a Black man who said he was twice attacked by a white customer because of his race.

That's the conclusion from the Michigan Court of Appeals.

BS & Co. is a bar in Wolverine in Cheboygan County.

The appeals court says employees had a duty to call police but failed to act after Edward Tyson suffered the first punches.

Tyson says he was called a racial slur and slugged repeatedly by David Dawkins when he tried to pick up a pizza in 2015.

He says he suffered frontal lobe brain damage and bleeding on the brain. Dawkins was convicted of aggravated assault.

