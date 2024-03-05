'Banks Never Ask That': Nessel joins national effort to educate consumers on phishing scams

LANSING, Mich. — It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining the Michigan Bankers Association in raising awareness for phishing scams.

It's part of a national campaign called "Banks Never Ask That."

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) defines “phishing” as “a type of online scam that targets consumers by sending them an e-mail that appears to be from a well-known source.” Examples include banks, mortgage companies and internet service providers.

These scams ask victims to hand over sensitive information that is then used to take over their existing account or create new accounts in their names.

Nessel says more people are becoming victims to these types of scams. Some them have had their bank accounts drained, and banks aren’t always capable of reimbursing them because the fraudsters are in possession of their personal information.

While fraudulent activity can be contested, Nessel urges consumers to practice constant vigilance, especially as AI becomes increasingly prevalent.

“Artificial Intelligence scams are dramatically on the rise, and they can be very effective, because, you know, there are programs that are available that make it incredibly easy to emulate a person's voice,” says Nessel. ”No matter who has reached out to you, simply take note of whatever it is you're being asked, and then call the person back at the number that you know is associated with them.”

If you receive calls, emails or texts you think may be suspicious, keep the following things in mind:



Refrain from downloading attachments. They might contain viruses, worms or spyware.

Don't click any links. They may take you to a fraudulent website.

Hang up the phone If you get a suspicious phone call, and don’t share any personal information.

Report suspected scammers to the FTC.

Forward text messages to “spam” at 7726.

Visit Banks Never Ask That online for more information. They have an interactive quiz, a video game and other engaging content to make cybersecurity education fun! The website is also available in Spanish.

