BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are searching for a 78-year-old man.

Authorities report that Roger Dewayne Nichols was last seen walking out the front door of his group home on Fremont Street around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2021.

Nichols is a white man, standing about 5'10" and 180 pounds, with short-cut white hair and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray pants.

Police report Nichols has dementia and urge anyone who sees him to call 911.

