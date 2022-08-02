Attorneys general form task force to end foreign robocalls

LANSING, Mich. — All 50 attorneys general in the United States have formed a task force geared toward putting an end to foreign robocalls.

The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force will investigate and bring companies responsible for most foreign robocalls to justice, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

"Robocalls aren't just a Michigan problem. They are a nationwide problem. That is why I am proud to join my fellow Attorneys General,” says Nessel. “We will take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers. If the telecom industry won't police itself, the Task Force will."

We’re told the new Task Force has already filed to investigate 20 entities suspected of comprising most of the foreign robocalls entering the U.S., including gateway providers the state says are not doing enough to filter illegal calls.

Nessel’s office says 33 million scam calls are sent to Americans daily, citing data from the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center. Nearly $30 billion were believed to have been stolen from victims last year, the state adds.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube