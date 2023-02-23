Aspiring educators receive 1st round of MI Future Educator Fellowship scholarship

LANSING, Mich. — Aspiring educators have received the state’s first round of scholarships geared toward attracting and keeping teachers in Michigan schools.

The MI Future Educator Fellowship gives education students an opportunity to reduce or eliminate tuition costs, and the MI Future Educator Stipend program compensates student teachers for full-time work, according to the state.

“The MI Future Educator Fellowship and Stipends will strengthen our teacher pipeline and help ensure every classroom has a caring, qualified educator,” says Governor Whitmer. “Together, we can lower the cost of higher education for future educators and pay our hardworking student teachers, so they are encouraged to stay on the path to the classroom. These programs are still open, and I encourage eligible Michiganders to apply. Let’s work together to grow the education profession by lowering costs and paying our aspiring teachers.”

We’re told $2 million were awarded to 231 students from the Fellowship scholarship so far.

The Michigan governor’s office says scholarship amounts are determined based on financial assistance and are issued on a rolling basis.

Eligible scholarship applicants must be in the process of earning their first teacher certification, have logged at least 56 semester credits (or 84 term credits) with a minimum 3.0 GPA, have started full-time participation in the Education Preparation Program in fall 2022 or later, and be a resident of the state of Michigan, officials say.

Apply online.

