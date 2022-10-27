Teacher incentive program aimed at current, future educators

LANSING, Mich. — Future and current educators are eligible for scholarships and a stipend starting October 31st.

It's part of the MI Future Educator Fellowship and Stipend programs which gives $10K to 2,500 future educators and $9,600 to student teachers as a way to attract— and keep— teachers in Michigan classrooms.

Governor Witmer announced the program Thursday morning. The hope is it will enable potential teachers to afford training needed to meet the state's strict educator requirements.

“Many people do not realize the student teachers in their child’s classroom are not getting paid despite the important work they’re doing for students and their future as an educator,” said David Hecker, President of AFT Michigan. "The $9,600 stipend for student teachers is a critical step toward compensating student teachers for the hard work they do and will help encourage them to stay in the profession right here in Michigan."

MI Future Educator $10K Fellowship Requirements

Future educators must fill out an application on the MI Student Aid website, submit their FAFSA, and currently be working towards teacher certification starting in fall of 2022 or later, have at least a 3.0 GPA, and live in Michigan.

MI Future Educator $9,600 Stipend Requirements

Full-time student teachers can take advantage of compensation starting in the fall of 2022. They must be unpaid by their local district and participating— full time— in required student teaching coursework in Michigan.

For full requirements check out the MI Student Aid Website.