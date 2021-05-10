Arrests made after suspects lead police on a chase while towing a stolen golf cart

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say charges are expected against at least two people after they led them on a chase while towing a stolen golf cart overnight.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, it happened after 2 a.m. on Monday in Jefferson Township.

Police say they responded to a report of stolen property from a barn along Dunning Street before the chase.

Officers from Edwardsburg then noticed a van towing a golf cart at M62 and Oil Road. The van led police on a chase before losing the golf cart and crashing into a trailer. Police say both the man and woman inside the van ran off before authorities could catch up to them. Authorities found the man in a shed and also apprehended the woman.

The suspect who was driving the van is facing several charges and deputies are seeking charges against the woman who took off from the passenger seat.

The K-9 unit also found a second man near the crashed golf cart who is being charged as an accomplice.