Appeals court upholds convictions of men behind governor kidnapping plot

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP)
(WXMI) — A federal appeals court upheld the convictions of two men who were found guilty of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The court determined Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were not entrapped by government agents and informants.

A jury found Fox and Croft guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, among other charges, in 2022. Investigators say the two planned to abduct Governor Whitmer from her vacation home and that they conducted training exercises and attempted to purchase explosives from undercover FBI agents.

Karie Herringa

Defense attorneys appealed the men’s convictions, saying the FBI agents entrapped them. A judge ruled entrapment had not occurred, affirming Fox and Croft planned to kidnap the Democratic governor before meeting federal agents.

