Appeals court upholds convictions of men behind governor kidnapping plot

(WXMI) — A federal appeals court upheld the convictions of two men who were found guilty of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The court determined Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were not entrapped by government agents and informants.

A jury found Fox and Croft guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, among other charges, in 2022. Investigators say the two planned to abduct Governor Whitmer from her vacation home and that they conducted training exercises and attempted to purchase explosives from undercover FBI agents.

The Retrial: Governor Kidnapping Plot Jury finds Adam Fox, Barry Croft guilty in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot retrial Karie Herringa

Defense attorneys appealed the men’s convictions, saying the FBI agents entrapped them. A judge ruled entrapment had not occurred, affirming Fox and Croft planned to kidnap the Democratic governor before meeting federal agents.

