'And that’s how we do things today' MSU prof honored, sentinel of women's health

WASHINGTON D.C. — The last days of a President's time in office are marked by what they did and sometimes didn't do— it's also a time when the outgoing administration honors the accomplishments of others, and— no matter your political leanings— President Biden has done some thing Spartans everywhere can be proud of; giving the National Medal of Science to their former interim president and current research foundation professor, Teresa K Woodruff.

Not only did Woodruff lead Michigan State University for a time, she blazed a trail overflowing with hope for cancer patients and researchers everywhere, pioneering the field of Oncofertility.

Woodruff continues to inspire generations of researchers while instigating changes to the study of women's health.

She's also now the first Spartan to hold this prestigious— and hard-earned— award.

“Reproductive science is an understudied field, so you must be somewhat fearless and willing to take bold steps to make a difference in people’s lives.”

According to MSU:

This research enabled a new understanding of the earliest stages of human development and could lead to improved techniques for in vitro fertilization. It was named No. 47 in the Top 100 Discoveries of 2016 by Discover magazine.

Woodruff also has worked to ensure that scientists consider sex as a biological factor in research and clinical trials and led the charge to mandate the inclusion of females in National Institutes of Health, or NIH, research protocols.

“While I was working at a biotech firm after graduate school, I was surprised to learn that the first studies for a new heart attack and stroke treatment included data on thousands of men but not a single woman, even though biological sex can determine the outcome with many pharmaceuticals,” Woodruff said. “I worked to get the NIH to include women in all research studies, and that’s how we do things today.”

The National Medal of Science is awarded to leaders whose contributions move all of us forward in the pursuit of scientific knowledge. Woodruff created a new field that spawned 3 "Discoveries of the Year" (named so by Discover Magazine) and 1 named so by the Chinese Academy of Medicine.

Did we mention this is her second Presidential honor?

In 2011, former President Obama awarded her the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring.

“Teresa Woodruff is an outstanding scientist, leader and humanitarian,” said MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz. “Her oncofertility research has given thousands of patients and their families hope for a better future. Along the way, she has mentored hundreds of students at every level and at every opportunity. And of course, Spartans around the world appreciated her service as interim president of MSU. I have been honored to follow in her footsteps.”

Thirty-seven postdocs, 28 graduate students, 14 master’s students, 30 undergraduate students, 32 research technicians and more than 200 summer students have trained under Woodruff over the course of her career— one student being dubbed her 4th generation "great-grand student". Some of these scientists have gone on to take leading roles at other universities across the country.

"I am deeply appreciative of my students and collaborators," Woodruff said. "This award also recognizes their work and dedication to the scientific process and reproductive health of the population.”

Among the litany of accomplishments Woodruff carries, she holds a doctorate in biochemistry, molecular biology and cell biology from Northwestern University and holds a bachelor of science in zoology and chemistry from Olivet Nazarene University. She also holds honorary degrees from Bates College and the University of Birmingham’s College of Medical and Dental Sciences in the UK

She's been with Michigan State University since 2020, after serving as dean and associate provost for graduate education in the Graduate School at Northwestern University and is currently the MSU Research Foundation Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biomedical Engineering.

