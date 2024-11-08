American Tradition: Salvation Army begins giving season with Red Kettle Kickoff

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Salvation Army is launching the organization's Red Kettle Campaign, beginning on Friday.
The nationwide effort serves as the organization's flagship fundraising effort, the sight of its red kettle and peel of the brass bells becoming an icon of the holiday spirit.
For the past 130 years, the Salvation Army has hosted the fundraiser in an effort to assist the most vulnerable across local communities.
Moreover, the Salvation Army's goal for the 2024 campaign is to raise $100,000.
The funds will help fund life-transforming programs and services that provide food, shelter, rehabilitation, disaster relief, and more.
In an effort to help spread the Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers.
Different volunteer needs include:
- Working to help guide parents and guardians through the Salvation Army Toy Shop to assist parents in selecting gifts for their children. If you are interested in volunteering for this role, you can find the sign-up link here.
- Bell ringers are also needed for various shifts during the holiday season. Volunteers can bring family or friends with them to assist. You can find the link to sign up for bell-ringing here.
- Be an Illuminator: Help to bring joy and love to teenagers ages 13 to 17 years old by helping provide them with items from a holiday wishlist. For more information and how to get involved, you can contact Haylee Winters: haylee.winters@usc.salvationarmy.org.