American Tradition: Salvation Army begins giving season with Red Kettle Kickoff

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Salvation Army is launching the organization's Red Kettle Campaign, beginning on Friday.

The nationwide effort serves as the organization's flagship fundraising effort, the sight of its red kettle and peel of the brass bells becoming an icon of the holiday spirit.

For the past 130 years, the Salvation Army has hosted the fundraiser in an effort to assist the most vulnerable across local communities.

Moreover, the Salvation Army's goal for the 2024 campaign is to raise $100,000.

The funds will help fund life-transforming programs and services that provide food, shelter, rehabilitation, disaster relief, and more.

In an effort to help spread the Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers.

Different volunteer needs include:

