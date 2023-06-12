All-Female Honor Flight announced for 2024

GRAYLING, Mich. — The Mid-Michigan Honor Flight’s Board of Directors has announced the 2024 All-Female Honor Flight. The honor flight will highlight women service members.

The honor flight will be in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Female Veterans Day. In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed a bill into law that enabled women to serve in the armed forces as regular members. More than 150,000 women joined the Navy and Army Corps in World War II.

Prior to the law, women could only serve in times of war, with nurses as the exception.

More than 46,000 women make up Michigan’s veteran population. However, only one percent have gone on an honor flight.

The veterans will be accompanied by 75 younger female veterans, who will serve as their guardians. Planning and fundraising for the honor flight is already underway.

More information on the 2024 All-Female Honor Flight can be found on the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube