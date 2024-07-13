State issues local Air Quality Alert for Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Sunday.

The advisory impacts Allegan, Berrien, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Van Buren Counties for Sunday.

EGLE says forecasted weather conditions will allow ozone to form in large enough quantities to cause issues for people who are sensitive to the gas.

To prevent the buildup of ozone, please refrain from refueling your vehicle, using gas-powered lawn equipment, putting lighter fluid on your charcoal grill, or setting fires during the day on Sunday.

They also recommend closing house windows and using air conditioning to circulate the air and limit the still outdoor air.

People who are sensitive to ozone should limit rigorous outdoor activities.

Because of the Air Quality Advisory, The Rapid will be offering free rides all day on Sunday. The Rapid will offer free rides every day that Clean Air Action is issued.