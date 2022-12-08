Watch Now
AG Nessel speaks out against reports of "interference" during recounts

Posted at 10:24 PM, Dec 07, 2022
MICHIGAN — Attorney General Dana Nessel is addressing reports of potential interference in election recount efforts.

"Recent reports of threatening behavior and interference at locations were recounts are taking place cause unnecessary disturbances and may rise to the level of criminal acts," Nessel wrote on Wednesday.

She said her department is monitoring the situation closely and said her department "will not hesitate to act should circumstances demand a response from law enforcement."

The attorney general's statement did not include more information about those interferences, however.

